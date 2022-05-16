‘SNL’ host Selena Gomez unleashes Miley Cyrus impression, makes audience sing ‘Barney’ theme song

NBC/Will Heath

Selena Gomez crushed her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, which saw her flexing her Miley Cyrus impression and leading the audience into an impromptu sing-along to the Barney theme song.

Selena threw some love to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin in her opening monologue, joking that she sought the veteran comedians’ advice on how to knock her hosting debut out of the park.

“Steve said, ‘Trust no one,’ and Marty said, ‘I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card,'” she joked. Selena also turned to pal Miley, whom she said was one of her “oldest friends.”

Whipping out a spot-on impression, Selena said Miley told her, “Just be yourself and have fun.” She continued, “I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.'”

Selena also used her monologue as an open casting call for her next significant other because, as she said, “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance.”

“I just want to put it out into the universe that I’m manifesting love. I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone,” she told the crowd, which led to Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson and Punkie Johnson shooting their shot with her.

Selena ended her monologue by leading the audience into a singalong of the Barney theme song.

Post Malone served as the night’s musical guest, performed his song “Cooped Up” and debuting the song “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.