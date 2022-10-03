‘SNL’ roasts roasts Adam Levine and Armie Hammer scandals

Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live took on Adam Levine and Armie Hammer‘s respective social media scandals on its season 47 opener.

Saturday’s host, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, played the host of a game show called “Send Something Normal,” which challenged the Maroon 5 frontman and Call Me by Your Name actor, played respectively by Mikey Day and James Austin Johnson, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, played by Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang as himself, to come up with a normal reply to a woman’s DM. An appropriate response would earn them $100 million.

Day’s Levine was up first, asked to reply to a young woman who DM’ed him to say she was a “huge fan” and loved his music.

“OK. Tough call. Can I see her most liked vacation photo?” Day quipped. “All right. Going to kick things off with a ‘Holy moly!’ But I got three more, though. ‘Holy moly! Holy crap! Your body is making my penis smile.’”

Day’s line was a response to Levine’s alleged Instagram messages to 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh, one of which read, “It is truly unreal how f****** hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

Green, spoofing Hammer’s alleged DMs describing himself as “100% a cannibal,” and that he’d “want to eat” them, insisted, “I’ve done a lot of work on myself, and I’ve changed,” before replying, “I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.”

Last week, Levine addressed the allegations against him in an Instagram Story, saying he “used poor judgment” in speaking with anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner, and “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Claims of Hammer’s text messages and patterns of allegedly violent behavior began to emerge in 2021. He has denied the accusations.

