'SNL' spoofs politics at the Christmas dinner table

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — In a holiday-themed cold open, Saturday Night Live took a humorous look at some of the awkward dinner discussions families are likely to encounter this Christmas.

In a nod to Burl Ives’ snowman from the classic 1964 Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer stop motion animated television special, SNL‘s Aidy Bryant — who opens the sketch by noting that while the country seems “more divided than ever,” families have more in common than they think.

As proof, Bryant “hacked into three Nest home cams” to “listen in” on dinner conversations taking place in different parts of the country.

The first stop was San Francisco, where the show’s Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney and Bowen Yang express there joy at Congress finally moving closer to impeaching President Donald Trump.

It’s a different story in Charleston, South Carolina, where Trump supporters, played by Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman vent their anger.

In Atlanta, meanwhile, an African American family, played by Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Chris Redd, are more interested in the upcoming Bad Boys III movie and Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The scene shifts back and forth between families, until Bryant reveals the one thing they all have in common: the election will come down to “a thousand people in Wisconsin.”

“That’s the magic of the Electoral College,” she explains.

She’s interrupted by Kate McKinnon, as 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, with a more dismal Christmas message:

“The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown,” says a dramatic McKinnon. “So merry maybe our last Christmas to all, and Donald Trump step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up.”