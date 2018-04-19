“SNL,” “The Handmaid's Tale,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Better Call Saul” among Peabody Award winners

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — The winners in the Entertainment category of the 77th Annual George Foster Peabody Awards — the Peabody Awards, for short — have been announced. The prestigious awards honor “the most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media during 2017.”

The winners are:

AMC’s Better Call Saul

Netflix’s American Vandal and Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

HBO’s Insecure and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

NBC’s Saturday Night Live

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

In the Children & Youth category, the winner is A Series of Unfortunate Events, from Netflix.

Winners in all categories — which also include Documentary and News/Radio/Public Service programming — will be celebrated May 19 at a gala in New York City. Daily Show correspondent and newly-minted Peabody winner Hasan Minhaj will host the event.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.