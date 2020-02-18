'SNL's' Kenan Thompson to host White House Correspondent's Dinner

NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Saturday Night Live veteran cast member Kenan Thompson will host this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

The announcement comes after the White House Correspondents Association took a year-long break from comedy following comic and former The Daily Show contributor Michelle Wolf’s incendiary performance in 2018, during which she lambasted President Trump and his White House staff, to mixed reviews. In response, the WHCA in 2019 tapped historian Ron Chernow to deliver a more sober lecture on the history of the presidency and the news media.

Also appearing as featured entertainer at the WHCA dinner will be Patriot Act host Hasan Minaj, who did the same in 2017.

Through presidents traditionally attend the White House Correspondents Dinner to show they have a sense of humor by taking a few shots from comics, and then delivering their own from the dais, President Trump has boycotted the annual event during his presidency and isn’t expected to attend this year’s.

The White House Correspondents Dinner happens Saturday, April 25.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uDmSZX_zVuQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>[embedded content]

