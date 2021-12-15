Snooki is happy just being a ‘Real Housewives’ fan

ABC/Byron Cohen

While Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a massive Real Housewives fan, don’t expect her to represent Jersey on a future installment.

Snooki, who came to fame on MTV’s reality show Jersey Shore, is just happy watching the Bravo show with other fans. And while her wild nights were cataloged on Jersey Shore and its spin-offs, Snooki is sure she can’t “hang” with the Housewives gang.

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls. They get into it.” the 34-year-old tells Page Six. “I don’t really go out. I like to stay home. I like to be in bed by eight.”

The mom, TV star and entrepreneur confesses, “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be [too] wild.”

The publication notes the mom to 9-year-old Lorenzo, 7-year-old Giovanna and 2-year-old Angelo was quick to shoot down a rumor in 2020 that she was being scouted for a future installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Snooki is currently filming a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

