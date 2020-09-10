“So fetch”: Mariah Carey aces Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' quiz

Courtesy of Billboard(LOS ANGELES) — Mariah Carey proved Tina Fey right when she dubbed her “the world’s biggest Mean Girls fan” during a quiz about the movie hosted by Billboard.

Fey, the screenwriter behind the iconic teen comedy film, sat down with the iconic singer for a virtual quiz, testing Carey’s knowledge on all things Mean Girls.

Mariah wasn’t lying when she admitted that she watched the movie “literally every night” after its initial release — she passed the quiz with flying colors. She was able to name the nominees were for Spring Fling Queen, and to name the super-caloric protein bars Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron convinces Rachel McAdams’ Regina George to eat.

Fans may also get to see MC in the upcoming reboot of the film. After she expressed frustration over the use of “Jingle Bell Rock” instead of her famed “All I Want For Christmas” in the talent show scene, Fey invited her to be a part of the reboot.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that they’re not dancing to my song,” Carey said, to which Fey responded, “We’re going to make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we’ll consider it legally binding. Just laugh and it’ll be legally binding.”

Carey, donning an “M” necklace, a nod to Regina’s “R” and Cady’s “C” necklaces worn in the movie, stated that she “definitely” wants to be in the reboot, suggesting that she could play the friend of Amy Poehler’s character, June George, commonly known as Regina’s “cool mom.”

Mean Girls debuted in 2004. Fey announced in January that the Mean Girls musical on Broadway will be adapted into a film.

