“So happy to be here”: Bob Odenkirk back at work on ‘Better Call Saul’ after heart attack

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Emmy-winner Bob Odenkirk is back on the set of Better Call Saul after suffering a “small heart attack” in July.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!,” the actor captioned a tweeted photo of himself in the makeup chair. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

He also added of the woman in the picture with him, “BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital July 27 when he collapsed on the set while shooting the sixth and final season of his AMC series in New Mexico. The incident led to a viral outpouring of support on social media from friends and fans.

A few days after the incident, the 58-year-old actor tweeted that he had “a small heart attack,” caused by a blockage that was remedied without surgery. On August 7, Odenkirk tweeted he was “doing great,” adding, “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better.”

The actor thanked fans for the support, quipping, “I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

