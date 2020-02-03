So what's up with that Marvel/Disney+ Super Bowl commercial?

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — While Marvel fans were treated to a Super Bowl commercial teasing the upcoming shows that will be appearing on Disney+, the peeks of Falcon & the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki were tantalizingly brief — and maybe beyond the understanding of the casual fan.

So what did the spot tell us?

The snippet began with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon practicing throwing his new shield — the shield given to him along with the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer also showed Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, flying through the air in a wing-suit, and pulling a gun on actor Daniel Bruhl, reprising his Captain America: Civil War baddie Baron Zemo.

WandaVision was certainly the most “out there” take on the Marvel Universe, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch reuniting with Paul Bettany’s Vision, who was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This series is most likely set in Wanda’s head, evidenced by the pair seemingly playing the roles of TV parents from sitcoms like Bewitched, The Brady Bunch and Family Ties.

Falcon & the Winter Soldier and WandaVision debut on Disney+ this year.

The peek at Loki was the most brief. It showed Tom Hiddleson’s God of Mischief alive after his time-travel escape in Avengers: Endgame — but now he’s a prisoner, wearing a prison uniform marked with “TVA.” In Marvel lore, that stands for the Time Variance Authority, a Men in Black-like agency that doesn’t look kindly upon beings like Loki who flout the laws of space and time. Loki should bow on Disney+ in 2021.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

