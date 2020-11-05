Sofia Vergara shares her mammogram experience with fans

ABC/Jill Greenberg(LOS ANGELES) — Sofia Vergara is letting fans know that some things in life are more important than Election Day. For women, it’s going for their annual mammogram.

The Modern Family alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to hilariously share her mammogram experience. As it turns out, she enjoyed hers as much as the next person.

“And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram,” Vergara deadpanned in the caption of the candid snap, where she’s seen rolling her eyes as she waits by the machine. Although a mask is covering half her face, her expression is abundantly clear: she was not having fun.

Thankfully, her appointment ended with good news as seen in her subsequent hashtag, which stated “#AllGood.”

The 48-year-old Emmy nominee then encouraged her female fans to book their screening appointments if they haven’t already done so, concluding with the hashtag “#DontForgetYours.”

The American Cancer Society strongly recommends all women should start having mammograms once they turn 45, but can seek them out “as early as age 40 if they want to.”

Breast Cancer, according to the ACS, is one of the most common cancers affecting American women — next to skin cancer.

Current statistics find that women in the U.S. have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer.

In addition, 276,480 American Women were diagnosed with breast cancer last year and an additional 48,530 were diagnosed with the earliest form of breast cancer, carcinoma in situ, or CIS.

Each year, roughly 42,000 women lose their battle with breast cancer.

To date, there are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States.

By Megan Stone

