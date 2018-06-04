“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hangs on to first place, despite soft $29 million second weekend

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Following last weekend’s disappointing debut, Solo: A Star Wars Story held on to first place at the weekend box office, but continued to sputter, earning an estimated $29.29 million. The film’s total stateside now stand at just under $150 million.

Overseas, Solo delivered an estimated $30.3 million for a total of $115.3 million. Worldwide, the film has earned $264.2 million.

Deadpool 2 finished in second place, collecting an estimated $23.3 million. However, it reclaimed the top spot overseas with an estimated $41.5 million. It’s racked up $598.6 million globally.

Of this weekend’s new releases, Adrift — starring Shailene Woodley — had the strongest debut, finishing in third place. However, it fell short of expectations with an estimated $11.5 million.

In fourth place was Avengers: Infinity War, with an estimated $10.37 million. It’s domestic haul now stands at $642.8 million. It picked up an estimated $24.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $1.33 billion. The film, which is just around $35 million shy of becoming only the fourth film to ever top the $2 billion mark, opens in Japan at the of the month.

Book Club rounded out the top five with an estimated $6.8 million weekend.

As for this week’s other new releases, the gory sci-fi feature Upgrade exceeded expectations, earning an estimated $4.46 million. Johnny Knoxville’s Action Park, on the other hand, pulled in a paltry $2.3 million — ranking it among the worst debuts for a film debuting in over 2,000 locations.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary, RBG, grabbed an estimated $1.1 million, surpassing I am not Your Negro as Magnolia Studies highest-grossing release.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story, $29.29 million

2. Deadpool 2, $23.3 million

3. Adrift, $11.5 million

4. Avengers: Infinity War, $10.37 million

5. Book Club, $6.8 million

6. Upgrade, $4.46 million

7. Life of the Party, $3.45 million

8. Breaking In, $2.8 million

9. Action Point, $2.3 million

10. Overboard, $1.975 million

