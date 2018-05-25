“Solo: A Star Wars Story” lands in theaters

LucasfilmOpening nationwide on Friday:

* Solo: A Star Wars Story — Alden Ehrenreich stars in the title role of Han Solo, originally made famous by Harrison Ford, in the latest stand-alone Star Wars movie, directed by Ron Howard. It centers on the back story of the young Solo, including how he met Lando Calrissian, the original owner of the Millennium Falcon. Lando is played by Donald Glover in the role originated by Billy Dee Williams. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

