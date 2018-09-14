'Solo: A Star Wars Story' now available for download; director Ron Howard praises actors who play young Han and Lando

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — Solo: A Star Wars Story is now out on HD digital download, ahead of its release on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 25.

Directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard, Lucasfilm’s second “stand-alone” Star Wars story stars Alden Erenreich as the younger version of Han Solo and Donald Glover as the younger version of Lando Calrissian, as well as Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, Iron Man director Jon Favreau and his fellow Marvel movie star Paul Bettany.

The adventure tracks Solo’s early days as an impoverished hustler on the streets of his home planet, to his stint in the Imperial army, and his falling in with a crew of crooks hired to pull off a major heist for a dangerous galactic gangster, played by Bettany.

Ron Howard told ABC Radio that it was a challenge for the actors to fill the shoes of Solo and Calrissian, originally played by Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams.

“Both of these actors, Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover…they certainly wanted to respect…you know, the guys who who originated the characters, and their fans as well,” he explained. “But neither actor was interested at all in an impersonation.”

Helping them in that task, Howard said, was Star Wars veteran screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon, who wrote “a really great character for young Han Solo and the other characters, too. Lando Calrissian played by Donald Glover just rocks.”



The release comes packed with deleted scenes, interviews with the cast and director Howard, as well as behind-the-scenes featurettes about the film’s characters and settings.

