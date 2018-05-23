“Solo: A Star Wars Story” star Donald Glover got a helping “Han” from Billy Dee Williams

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — The wait is almost over Star Wars fans — Solo: A Star Wars Story opens with preview screenings on Thursday night before officially hitting theaters nationwide on Friday.

Donald Glover stars as the young Lando Calrissian, the role made famous in the original films by Billy Dee Williams. Glover tells ABC News he met with Billy Dee, and had a lot of questions about the character, but Williams answered them all with three words:

“Just be charming,” Glover recalls the former Lando telling him.

“And I don’t even think he was looking at me when he did it,” continues the Atlanta creator and star. “He was like I don’t know, you know, be charming. Which was really great advice, not to overthink it.”



Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Ron Howard and stars Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany.

