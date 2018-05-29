“Solo: A Star Wars Story” tops holiday weekend box office, despite less-than-expected $103 million debut

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Solo: A Star Wars Story topped the Memorial Day weekend box office, earning $84.75 million from Friday through Sunday, and an estimated $103 million for the four-day weekend — far below its projection of $130-150 million.

Solo — directed by Ron Howard and starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany — didn’t get much help overseas, pulling in just an estimated $65 million.

Deadpool 2 fell from first to second place, delivering $43.45 million for the three-day weekend and an estimated $53.5 million over the four-day, bringing its domestic haul to just shy of $220 million. It added an estimated $57 million overseas, raising its worldwide tally to an estimated $499.4 million.

Avengers: Infinity War took third place with an estimated $17.4 million for the three-day and $21 million for the holiday weekend in North America. Overseas, the film added an estimated $21 million, bringing its worldwide total to upwards of $1.9 billion.

Book Club grabbed fourth place with a $10.5 million haul over the three-day weekend and an estimated $12 million for the four-day.

Rounding out the top five was Life of the Party, delivering $5.3 million over the three-day and an estimated $6.5 million for the entire holiday weekend.

The Magnolia Studios’ documentary on Ruth Bader Ginberg, RBG, earned $1.26 million over three days from just 415 theaters, with a four-day total estimated at $1.56 million, making it the studio’s third highest release of all-time.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Marvel and ABC.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story, $84.75 million

2. Deadpool 2, $43.45 million

3. Avengers: Infinity War, $17.4 million

4. Book Club, $10.5 million

5. Life of the Party, $5.3 million

6. Breaking In, $4.28 million

7. Show Dogs, $3.26 million

8. Overboard, $3.17 million

9. A Quiet Place, $2.4 million

10. RBG, $1.26 million

