Some are sorry, others not so much in this week's episode of “Empire”

FOX(NEW YORK) — Wednesday night’s episode of Empire, titled “Without Apology,” begins with Lucious waking up from a nightmare. At Empire, he asks Thirsty for witness statements of the night of his accident, especially Andre’s.

Porsha brings some back news back at the Empire compound: the return of one of Lucious’ old groups, TBD, otherwise known as Three Black Divas. Guest star Tisha Campbell Martin stars as one of the group’s singers.

Cookie, Porsha and Becky find the group singing at a mall. Cookie hands the group a contract for a reunion album on the condition that they have their interview about Empire scrapped before it airs. However, TBD demands an apology from Lucious.

Lucious meets with TBD to apologize, but the meeting goes awry. TBD heads off to record with another label.

Becky tells Jamal that she’s pregnant but hasn’t told J Poppa yet. In the studio, Eddie tells Tiana that she only has room for one man in her life… and it isn’t Hakeem.

Lucious tells TBD that he’s bought the label they’ve run to and that the group works for him and Cookie now.

After a performance from TBD, Hakeem proposes to Tiana. She tells him that she needs time to think. Becky breaks up with J Poppa.

During a business meeting, Eddie and Giselle meet with Kelly Patel, who asks them when he can tell the Lyons that he’s buying Empire.

At a Lyons family dinner, Andre asks to have a word with Lucious in private. Andre confesses that the reason Lucious almost died was because of him. Andre gives Lucious a gun asking him to kill him, but Lucious attacks Andre instead.

After the attack, Lucious and Cookie talk about Andre’s confession. Cookie begins to feel faint and says she can’t feel her arm. Lucious calls for help.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.