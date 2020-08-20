Son of Sweetie Pie's owner charged in a murder-for-hire plot in his nephew's killing

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for OWN(ST. LOUIS) — James Timothy Norman, reality TV star of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, has been arrested and charged with orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his 18-year-old nephew.

On Tuesday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Norman, the son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder that resulted in death, according to a complaint.

Andre Montgomery — his nephew and Robbie’s grandson — was fatally shot in 2016.

Reports allege Norman conspired with a woman named Terica Ellis to collect his nephew’s insurance money.

Federal authorities allege that in 2014, Norman took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew, with himself as the sole beneficiary. Allegedly, Norman flew to St. Louis from his Los Angeles home and Ellis traveled from Memphis, Tennessee.

Prosecutors say on the day of the murder, Ellis used a temporary phone to find Montgomery’s exact location and alert Norman of his whereabouts. A criminal complaint placed Ellis’ phone near Montgomery’s location at the time of his death. Ellis traveled back to Memphis following the murder.

Allegedly, Ellis later deposited more than $9,000 in cash into several bank accounts. A week after Andre’s murder, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on his nephew’s policy.

Ellis was hit with the same charges in July.

Both Norman and Andre appeared on the reality TV series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which aired for nine seasons between 2011-2018 on OWN. The show focused on Robbie and her family-run soul food restaurant in the St. Louis area, Sweetie Pie’s.

