Sophie Turner hilariously shames influencers that promote detox tea

Michael Tran/Stringer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Influencers who stand by their detox product made an enemy of Sophie Turner, who spilled the proverbial tea on the weight-loss industry.

Detox teas are somewhat of a hot-button issue now that celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian are hawking them to fans. Consequently, actors like Jameela Jamil are rallying to have these products banned by claiming they are unsafe and promote body shaming.

The Game of Thrones alum took a stand against detox teas on Tuesday by mocking influencers on her Instagram Stories.

“Hey you, guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner begins in a soft but high pitched American accent, “Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea.”

Her message quickly gets dark as she continues, “Basically it makes you s**t your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a f**k ’cause I’m getting paid money for it.”

One of Sophie’s fans has since reposted the video to Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the Dark Phoenix star has criticized the diet industry. In a May interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress opened up about her personal struggles with her body image. She claimed to have been pressured to lose weight and, instead, turned to therapy to cope with her feelings of inadequacy.

“Everyone needs a therapist,” She advocated during the interview, “Especially when people are constantly telling you you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough. I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that.”

