Sophie Turner loves being engaged to Joe Jonas, but says her career is the real accomplishment

Erik Madigan Heck(LOS ANGELES) — Her marriage on Game of Thrones turned out to be a nightmare, but in real life, Sophie Turner is enjoying being engaged to fiancé Joe Jonas.

Even so, Turner says in a new interview with Marie Claire for the magazine’s Fresh Faces issue that she won’t let being married define her.

“I’m still like, Holy s***! I’m engaged,” the 22-year-old says. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

She adds, “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October after dating for about a year. No word on a wedding date yet. Turner told People in February that she’s waiting until next year to start planning.

Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces issue — which also features Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Katherine Langford and Riley Keough — is out April 19.

