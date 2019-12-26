Sorry, FinnRey shippers: JJ Abrams reveals what Finn *really* wanted to tell Rey in 'The Rise of Skywalker'

L-R: John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; Lucasfilm/Disney

(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILERS AHEAD) If you’ve seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you may have come away from the film with a question: What did Finn want to tell Rey that he never ended up telling her?

When Finn, Rey, Poe and the other characters are sinking into quicksand, Finn says he needs to tell Rey something — but when they survive the ordeal, he shrugs it off. Then, when Poe asks him what it was he wanted to say, Finn refuses to tell him.

Many fans assume that Finn wanted to tell Rey that he loves her, since he’s seemingly had feelings for her since The Force Awakens. But the British paper The Independent reports that during a post-screening Q&A, director JJ Abrams says he believes that Finn wanted to tell Rey that he himself is Force-sensitive.

Abrams also added, however, that the scene was written so that it “could mean different things to different people.”

John Boyega, who plays Finn, agrees with Abrams: He tweeted, “No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking!” He then trolled fans by retweeting their joke responses, such as predicting that Finn was going to say, “I’m Batman!” or “I’m sinking” or “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.”

