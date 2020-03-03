Sorry, Trekkers, William Shatner isn't coming back: “I think Kirk's story is pretty well played out”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — While Star Trek: Picard has set their phasers for fun (sorry), Trekkers shouldn’t expect to see William Shatner’s James Tiberius Kirk appear in his own CBS All Access show.

“No.” Shatner responded flatly on Twitter, when a fan asked him if he had interest in following Patrick Stewart’s return to the captain’s chair.

“I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point,” replied the actor.

Ditto for any other Star Trek projects that are coming down the pike.

“What was any different about my statement on Kirk that I haven’t said before?” continued Shatner, who turns 89 on March 22. “I don’t do cameos (that one stretches back to 2008 & JJ) Kirk’s story is well told out of any other captain’s story. Kirk died in [the film Star Trek] Generations. What is really left?”

