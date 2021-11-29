Soul Train Awards 2021: Complete winners list

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

The 2021 Soul Train Awards hosted its annual celebration Sunday night at New York’s iconic Apollo theatre. Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the pre-taped show honored the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop music, as well as, the 50th anniversary of the ﻿Soul Train﻿ television legacy.

The awards ceremony featured electric performances from Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, and Summer Walker.

Ashanti also took the stage for a show-stopping performance with guests Ja Rule and Fat Joe after accepting the Lady of Soul Award. And, Maxwell gave a shout out to Don Cornelius when accepting the Living Legend Award and serenaded the crowd with medley of classic hits.

Here’s the list of winners:

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak(Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

