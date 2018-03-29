Source: Heather Locklear out of rehab and back with boyfriend

ABC/Kelsey McNeal (LOS ANGELES) — Where in the world is Heather Locklear? Apparently it depends on the source.

One insider tells Entertainment Tonight that the Melrose Place actress — who entered rehab following an arrest for felony domestic violence and three counts of battery on emergency personnel last month — is back home with her boyfriend Chris Heisser.

However, another source insists, Locklear, 56, is continuing treatment at the same in-patient medical facility, according to the entertainment TV show.

Adds the first source, Locklear and Heisser “are like oil and water, fighting nonstop,” and her family would like to see the two part ways.

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” the source continues. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”

Locklear’s 20-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora, is also upset about the relationship, the source tells ET. “Ava is hurt and angry that her mother is taking steps backwards” by going back to Heisser, says the source.

“Ava is coping as she always does because she has no choice…Ava deals with a lot of anxiety.”

Locklear was arrested at her California home February 25 when she allegedly went after cops who tried to take her into custody after a fight broke out between the actress and her boyfriend her brother phoned 911.

