Source: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have split

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue(NEW YORK) — Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have apparently called it quits, the New York Post reports.

Following sightings of Foxx partying with singer Sela Vave on Friday, the newspaper cites a diner at the New York City eatery La Esquina, who overheard Holmes tell a friend over dinner, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

Another source close to the actress tells The Post that the couple split back in May, a few weeks after their first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

However, Entertainment Tonight reports that while Foxx, 51, and Holmes, 40 “appear to have broken up,” a reconciliation isn’t out of the question.

“They never had a typical relationship,” says the source. “They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn’t revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally.”

The insider goes on to explain that while the two have a great time together and have great chemistry, “They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat.”

Foxx has two daughters from a previous relationship: 47 Meters Down actress Corrine Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 10. Holmes shares a 13-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Jamie and Katie are rumored to have been dating since 2013, a year after Holmes and Cruise divorced, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

