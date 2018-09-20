'Space Jam 2' brings on a starting lineup of LeBron James, Ryan Coogler and Terence Nance

Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — More than twenty years since the original film’s release, Space Jam officially has a sequel with NBA star LeBron James as its lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James will take the reigns from NBA legend Michael Jordan, who starred in the 1996 original that quickly became a box office hit.

The film has also added Random Acts of Flyness creator Terence Nance as the director and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to produce. This will be Coogler’s first project since directing the Marvel blockbuster.

“I love his version [of Black Panther],” James told THR. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.”

He continued, “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

As previously reported, a Space Jam sequel has been rumored for many years, with numerous NBA stars attached. But, with James signing an overall deal with Warner Bros., the new gig was almost inevitable.

Other NBA stars are expected to star with James in the film, although there is no word on whether or not Bill Murray will return for the sequel.

Production on Space Jam 2 is expected begin in summer of 2019, following the NBA season.

