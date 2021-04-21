‘Spider-Man’ can finally team up with ‘The Avengers’ on Disney+ after streaming deal with Sony Pictures

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Sony Pictures

Marvel movie fans who’ve been missing Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man films with the rest of the MCU movies on Disney+ can rejoice, thanks to a new streaming deal between Disney and Sony Pictures.

The agreement will not only eventually bring the Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: Homecoming and its follow-up Far From Home onto Disney’s streaming platform, but all of Sony’s theatrical releases from 2022-2026 like Uncharted with Holland and Bullet Train with Brad Pitt; Sony’s library of superhero films like Venom and the previous Spider-Man iterations that were solely produced by Sony; and blockbuster films like the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania films.

The deal also makes those films available to Hulu, and FX, ABC, and other Disney-owned broadcast networks.

Earlier this month, Sony signed a deal that gave Netflix first crack — what’s known in the industry as a “pay-one window” — for these titles. Typically, that window of streaming exclusivity lasts 18 months.

