'Spider-Man: Far from Home' poised to become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time

Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — With a box office haul expected to reach $1.109 billion by Monday, Spider-Man: Far from Home is expected to surpass Skyfall‘s $1.108 billion to become Sony’s highest-grossing film ever.

Spider-Man: Far from Home, starring Tom Holland, is also the only non-Disney title to cross $1 billion globally this year. The milestone comes a little over three weeks after it crossed the $1 billion global earnings threshold.

Additionally, with earnings of $376 million in the U.S., Spider-Man: Far from Home has become the second-highest grossing Spider-Man movie ever domestically, behind the titular 2002 film, and has topped Spider-Man 2’s haul of $373.6 million.

Spider-Man: Far from Home also stars Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.