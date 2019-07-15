'Spider-Man: Far from Home' repeats at number one with $45.3 million weekend

Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home easily held on to number one at the box office, earning an estimated $45.3 million and raising its domestic total to nearly $275 million in its second weekend of release.

Overseas, the film picked picked up an estimated $100 million, bringing its haul to around $572.5 million. It’s now the highest-grossing Spider-Man film internationally, topping the $555 million the third installment of director/producer Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy amassed in 2007. Worldwide, Far from Home has racked up just under $850 million.

At number two for the second straight week is Toy Story 4, delivering an estimated $20.66 million. It now ranks as the the fifth largest Pixar film after its fourth week of release, behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, Toy Story 3 and Inside Out. Internationally, Toy Story 4 added an estimated $48.1 million.

Marvel and Pixar are owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Third and fourth place place belonged to this weekend’s two new major releases: the horror film Crawl, which earned an estimated $12 million, and Stuber, the action-comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, earning an estimated $8 million.

The romantic comedy Yesterday landed in fifth, collecting an estimated $6.75 million its third week out.

In limited release, The Farewell, starring Awkwafina, had the best the best opening weekend per-theater average, earning an estimated $351,330, from four locations. Jesse Eisenberg’s The Art of Self-Defense brought in an estimated $121,000 from seven locations.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Spider-Man: Far from Home, $45.3 million

2. Toy Story 4, $20.66 million

3. Crawl, $12 million

4. Stuber, $8 million

5. Yesterday, $6.75 million

6. Aladdin, $5.87 million

7. Annabelle Comes Home, $5.55 million

8. Midsommar, $3.55 million

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2, $3.1 million

10. Men in Black International, $2.2 million

