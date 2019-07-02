'Spider-Man: Far from Home' swings into movie theaters today

Zendaya and Tom Holland; JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Opening in theaters nationwide Tuesday:

* Spider-Man: Far from Home — The sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Peter Parker, once again played by Tom Holland, as he takes a break from being Spider-Man to go with his class on a trip to Europe.

While there, Peter’s recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to take on new threats posed by a “multiverse” created after Tony Stark/Iron Man’s Thanos-defeating snap in Endgame “tore a hole in our dimension.”

Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr and Marisa Tomei also star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

