'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'The Mule' among this week's new releases

The following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Miles Morales/Spider-Man — voiced by The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore — juggles high school life and superheroics, as he enters the “Spider-Verse,” where he learns he’s one of many Spider People. Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber provide additional voices. Rated PG.

* The Mule — Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the drama based on the true story of Leo Sharp — a World War II veteran in his 80s who became a drug dealer and courier for a Mexican drug cartel. Also starring Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest and Andy García. Rated R.

* Mortal Engines — This action/adventure film, from Lord of the Rings writer/producer Peter Jackson, follows two people — played by Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan — who try to stop a conspiracy in a post-apocalyptic world where motorized cities on wheels prey on one another to survive. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* If Beale Street Could Talk — Moonlight writer/producer Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the James Baldwin novel follows Tish, a Harlem woman — played by KiKi Layne — desperately scrambling to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while carrying their first child. Also starring Michael Beach, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Brian Tyree Henry and Regina King. Rated R.

