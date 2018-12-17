'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' comes out swinging with $35.4 million opening

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation. © 2018 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snared the top spot at the box office with an estimated $35.4 million weekend, while recording the largest December opening ever for an animated film. Additionally, Spider-Verse — featuring the voices of The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore, along with Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage and Liev Schreiber — earned an estimated $21 million.

Clint Eastwood’s thriller The Mule took second place, delivering an estimated $17.2 million in its debut. That marks the the third-biggest opening for the 88-year-old as an actor, behind 2000’s Space Cowboys and 2009’s Gran Torino, which earned $18 million and $29 million, respectively.

The Grinch finished in third place with an estimated $11.58 million. The film has now grossed nearly $240 million stateside and $133.4 million worldwide.

Ralph Breaks the Internet, dropped to fourth place after spending its first three weeks a number one, delivering and estimated $9.58 million.The animated film’s earnings stateside now stand at just under $155 million. Internationally, Ralph added $7.9 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide tally to upwards of $285 million.

Rounding out the top five was Mortal Engines. The action/adventure film from Lord of the Rings writer/producer Peter Jackson, sputtered in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $7.5 million.

Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2, which opened on Wednesday, brought in an estimated $3.88 million and $2.6 million over the three-day weekend.

Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk — starring KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Michael Beach, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Brian Tyree Henry and Regina King — impressed in its debut weekend, earning an estimated $219,173 from four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, $35.4 million

2. The Mule, $17.2 million

3. The Grinch, $11.58 million

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet, $9.58 million

5. Mortal Engines, $7.5 million

6. Creed II, $5.398 million

7. Bohemian Rhapsody, $4.1 million

8. Instant Family, $3.7 million

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, $3.65 million

10. Green Book, $2.78 million

