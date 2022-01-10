‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues box office domination with $33 million weekend

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home scored a fourth consecutive week in the box office top spot, earning an estimated $33 million domestically and sliding into sixth place among the all-time domestic box office earners, beating Titanic‘s $659 million by more than $9 million dollars.

Overseas, No Way Home has collected $867.5 million so far, putting its worldwide total just shy of $1.54 billion, making it the eighth-biggest-grossing film worldwide, just ahead of 2102’s The Avengers‘ $1.52 billion.

Sing 2 also smashed a box office record. In its third week of release, the animated musical delivered just under $12 million, making it the only animated film since Disney’s Frozen II to cross the #100 in the U.S. Sing 2 has collected $81.8 million internationally so far, bringing its three-week global total to $190.8.

The all-female action flick The 355 sputtered in its debut, fighting the pandemic and poor reviews both to bow with an estimated 4.8 million for a third-place finish. The action thriller — led by Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing — has yet to open overseas, but will will be available to stream on Peacock in 45 days.

The King’s Man took fourth place, grabbing an estimated $3.3 million in its third week. Its U.S. total now sits at $25.1 million. Overseas, the film has amassed $49.2 million, putting its global haul at $74.3 million.

American Underdog rounds out the top five with an estimated $2.4 million. The sports drama has earned $18.7 million in its first three weeks of domestic release and has not yet opened overseas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.