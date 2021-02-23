'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland desperate not to spoil 'WandaVision' for himself

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Count Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, as one of the millions of people just hanging on — pardon pun — to see what happens week to week on WandaVision.

In an interview with Collider, Holland says he’s “obsessed” with the Disney+ show.

“It’s so difficult because obviously I’m on a Marvel set at the moment,” he says of a third Spider-Man film. “So all of the producers are there, and I could just go up to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige and be like, ‘So what happens? What’s going on?’ It’s really difficult for me to not ask the questions I want the answers to, but I’m loving it.”

Holland adds, “And I think, honestly, it’s for me, my favorite Marvel thing I’ve seen, because it really makes you think about ‘What am I watching? What’s going to happen? Where are they going to take this?'”

And in a day and age when people binge full seasons at a time, Disney+ and Marvel Studios decided to mete them out once a week, something Holland also “loves.”

The actor says, “I think it requires the caliber and the quality of the show to be better because you need to keep people engaged for a longer period of time.”

A new episode of WandaVision drops on Friday.

Holland will next be seen in the drama film Cherry, which was a reunion with his Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The film opens in limited release in theaters on February 26, and March 12 on Apple TV+.

By Stephen Iervolino

