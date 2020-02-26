Spielberg reportedly handing 'Indiana Jones 5' directing duties to 'Ford vs. Ferrari' Oscar nominee James Mangold

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — After years of development, it seems Indiana Jones’ next adventure will feature a first. No, Harrison Ford isn’t handing over his hat, but Steven Spielberg won’t be calling the shots.

Variety reports that while he will be heavily involved as a producer, Spielberg is likely handing over directing duties to James Mangold, recently Oscar nominated for Ford vs. Ferrari.

Mangold, who reportedly has yet to close his deal, was also Oscar-nominated for his screenplay for Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine film, 2017’s Logan. His earlier effort, 2013’s The Wolverine, was also heralded for taking taking the superhero genre deadly seriously.

Now 77, Harrison Ford has said he’ll be back for a fifth adventure as archaeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr. The last effort, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull, was a hit globally, but even Spielberg reportedly wasn’t happy with the finished product.

The fifth Indiana Jones film still has a release date of July 9, 2021, but it’s not yet known if that’ll change in light of this recent news.

Lucasfilm, which produces the Indiana Jones films, is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

