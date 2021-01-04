Spike Lee reflects on Chadwick Boseman's passing in heartfelt post

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) — Spike Lee is reflecting on the passing of Chadwick Boseman in a new heartfelt post.

On Instagram, Lee shared a personal photo of Boseman from the set of his Netflix film Da 5 Bloods. The image, which shows the late actor with his arms spread wide and eyes closed, gives the appearance that Boseman might be praying. In a powerful message, Lee explains the significance of the photo.

“Dis Photograph By My Brother David Charles Lee-My Longtime Unit Photographer (Since My NYU Grad Film School Years) Took This Picture Of Our Beloved Brother CHADWICK BOSEMAN In This Christ Like Pose,” Lee reveals.

“This Took Place Before The Final Scene His Character STORMIN’ NORMAN Who Reappears As A Ghost To Forgive His Best Friend Paul (DelRoy Lindo) For Accidentally Killing Him In An Act Friendly Fire,” Lee explains. “On My Grandmother’s And Mother’s Graves There Wuz Some Deep Spirituality Happening In This Scene.”

As previously reported, Da 5 Bloods, which follows a group of four aging Vietnam War veterans, was one of the last films in which Boseman appeared before he passed in August 2020 from colon cancer. Lee says that this specific moment was “felt” by everyone on set.

“Everybody Felt It, In Front And Behind The Camera,” Lee said. “The Heaven That Was Bathing Chadwick In The Light Was Not From On Of DP Tom Sigel’s Lights. The Wuz GOD Himself Who Lit Brother Chadwick. And Dat’s Da God’s Lamp Truth, Ruth. God Bless Our Brother.”

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.