Spike Lee, Will Packer and more to attend 2019 American Black Film Festival

ABC/Eric McCandless(MIAMI) — The 23rd Annual American Black Film Festival has announced its studded line-up of celebrity panels and events.

The festival, which takes place in Miami from June 12 to 16, has revealed its list of conversations, screenings and panels to be hosted by diverse filmmakers, industry vets, and executives.

Some of this year’s highly anticipated panels include Beyond the Spider-Verse: What’s Next for Sony Pictures Animation, a conversation with Academy Award-winner Peter Ramsey; The Art of Directing, a panel featuring directors from last year’s top films including Night School’s Malcolm D. Lee, Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr., The Hate You Give‘s George Tillman Jr. and Sorry to Bother You‘s Boots Riley; and Clips and Conversation, a discussion with Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his mentee Stefon Briston for Briston’s new Netflix release film See You Yesterday.

Other highlights include ABFF’s screenings of TV ONE’s The Bobby Debarge Story; OWN’s world premiere of Ambitions from executive producer Will Packer, and OWN’s David Makes Man, from Oscar-winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan.

A full listing of panels and screenings coming to the 2019 American Black Film Festival are available on ABFF.com. Registration for the festival ends on Wednesday, May 22.

