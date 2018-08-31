Spin-off spins up: 'Roseanne' cast reunited for 'The Conners'

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Production on The Conners, the Roseanne Barr-free Roseanne reboot spin-off, is officially underway.

ABC on Friday released the first picture of the full cast, including co-star and executive producer Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, Lecy Goranson, and Emma Kenney.

The photo is a candid one of the performers in the set’s kitchen, practicing their lines during a table read of a script.

Obviously missing from the picture is Roseanne herself, who ABC fired after posting a racially charged tweet last spring, just as Roseanne launched to great ratings. She gave ABC permission to continue the show without her, and waived any financial compensation she would have received as the creator of its characters.

Goodman, her onscreen husband, recently revealed he was “heartbroken” by the situation, but insisted he “knows for a fact she’s not a racist.”

He also suggested that her character will be killed off, explaining her absence and leaving him a “mopey” widower.

With the cast now back at work in Burbank, California, The Conners is set to debut Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.