Springfield’s best become Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in ‘Simpsons’/Avengers crossover for Disney+

Disney+

Simpsons assemble! Disney+ has announced that the Emmy-winning animated hit will cross over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an exclusive short for the streaming service called The Good, The Bart, and the Loki.

As its name suggests, the short, which debuts July 7 on Disney+, will have Tom Hiddleston voicing his MCU God of Mischief: the installment will have him teaming up with fellow troublemaker Bart, and facing off with Springfield’s Mightiest Heroes.

There’s even a movie-style poster for the special, created in the style of the one for Avengers: Endgame, which shows, among other characters, Carl dressed as Nick Fury, Moe as Vision, Milhouse with Hawkeye’s bow, and town drunk Barney, belching in an ill-fitting Iron Man suit.

This is the second bit of Simpsons synergy with its parent company Disney; in May, Disney+ launched a Star Wars-themed short called Maggie Simpson in the Force Awakens from its Nap.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.