‘Squid Game’ fashions selling out fast

Netflix

With Halloween around the corner — and New York Comic Con in town — fans are scouring the Internet to find the costumes and props that reflect the outfits and accessories seen on the Netflix hit Squid Game.

The Korean import show depicts a deadly game in which hundreds of poverty-stricken people are pitted against each other in a series of children’s games, with the winner getting a $38 million jackpot. The losers are executed.

According to the footwear site Sole Supplier, sales for simple slip-on white Vans — the standard footwear of the players/prisoners in the show — have shot up 7,800% since the show’s premiere last month.

What’s more, Etsy shops have been selling replicas of the players’ tracksuits, if you don’t feel like cobbling the simple outfit together by yourself.

Sellers on Amazon are also outfitting wannabe baddies from the show. Fencing helmets complete a simple, PlayStation-like shape on each face plate are for sale, too, as are the villains’ red jumpsuits. Those are already popping up en masse in New York City, worn by Comic Con attendees.

For those costumers with access to a 3D printer, designs for the face masks can be had, too — if other sellers are sold out.

