‘Squid Game’ reality series coming to Netflix

Netflix

“How far would you go?” That’s what Netflix is asking folks in a casting call for a reality show version of the streaming service’s smash Squid Game.

Squid Game: The Challenge will pit 456 players against “a series of games inspired by the original show,” as well as “surprising new additions,” in pursuit of “a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.”

“Their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” Netflix teases, adding, “The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

While the announcement doesn’t specify, it’s likely the losers won’t face brutal deaths, as did the players on the hit Korean import.

If you want to don the tracksuit yourself, there’s no need to get recruited by a creepy guy in a business suit — just head over to SquidGameCasting.com.

Meanwhile, a second season of Squid Game — the drama series, that is — is in development from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.