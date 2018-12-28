'Stan & Ollie' joins 'Holmes & Watson' and 'Vice' at the box office to close out 2018

Sony Pictures Classics(NEW YORK) — On the last Friday of 2018, here’s a look at what opened in theaters this week, and what’s opening today.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Stan & Ollie — This biographical dramedy follows legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy — played by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, respectively — as they attempt to reignite their film careers by embarking on a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain that ultimately becomes their swan song. Rated PG.

Opened nationwide Tuesday:

* Holmes & Watson — Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s third outing as top-billed co-stars, and first since 2008’s Step Brothers, follows the titular detective duo — played by Ferrell and Reilly, respectively — as they try to solve the mystery of who’s behind a threat at Buckingham Palace. Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Lauren Lapkus, Steve Coogan, and Ralph Fiennes also star. Rated PG-13.

* Vice — The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay’s biopic about Dick Cheney, a Washington insider who became the most powerful man in the world as vice-president to George W. Bush. Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell play Cheney and Bush, respectively. Also starring Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Tyler Perry. Rated R.

Opened in limited release Tuesday:

* On the Basis of Sex — Felicity Jones plays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this biographical film depicting the many obstacles Ginsburg faced on her way to the nation’s High Court, while challenging the laws that discriminated against women based on their sex. Kathy Bates, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and Sam Waterston also star. Rated PG-13.

