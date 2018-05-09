Star Clayne Crawford: “I hope I'm not fired” from Fox's “Lethal Weapon” series Adult Contemp

CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX, ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. (LOS ANGELES) — After rumors of bad behavior on set — and an apology from the star — Clayne Crawford appears to be unsure he’s been fired from Fox’s Lethal Weapon show.

However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that’s the case — and producers are “scrambling” to recast to save the show for a third season.

For the record, Crawford posted a picture of himself shrugging, with the comment, “When everyone seems to know your future but you. No word from Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I’m not fired!! Dang.”

The actor played Martin Riggs, the role Mel Gibson made famous in the Lethal Weapon movies. The character was an LAPD detective and veteran with mental health issues stemming from his time overseas, and from the death of his wife and unborn son.

Crawford played Riggs with intensity, but accusations emerged that Crawford continued intensity when the cameras weren’t rolling.

At issue were two incidents: one in which Crawford allegedly dressed down co-workers over what he considered unsafe working conditions. Another stemmed from an episode that Crawford directed, in which he reportedly lost his cool at a cast member who complained about the same issue. Back in April, Crawford apologized for the incidents, for which he had to consult human resources, and for which he parted with a “sizeable portion” of his paycheck as a make-good to a crew member.

Rumors swirled that the latter incident involved co-star Damon Wayans, who played his partner Roger Murtaugh.

Afterward, Crawford posted a mea culpa to Instagram that read in part, “I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

