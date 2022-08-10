‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ becomes most-watched original ‘Trek’ series for Paramount+

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

A lot of fans are boldly going with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, according to Paramount+.

The prequel series set a record for the streaming service as the most-watched original series in the Star Trek franchise over its first 90 days and ranked as one of Paramount+’s top two original shows overseas.

The series, which stars Anson Mount as U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike — Captain Kirk’s predecessor at the starship’s helm — launched in May.

The show is one of a quintet of new Trek shows available on the streaming service, including Picard and the animated comedy show Star Trek: Below Decks, all produced by Alex Kurtzman.

George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer at CBS, celebrated in a statement: “Over the past six years, Alex … and his amazing team have brilliantly created and carefully curated a new Star Trek universe for Paramount+ with five complementary series – each different in tone, style, story and in some cases target audience.”

He adds, “Each series is a success in its own right, and now the franchise’s newest edition, Strange New Worlds, is earning critical acclaim and delivering notable performance achievements on the service.”

The new series also stars Rebecca Romijn as Pike’s Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

