'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' series, featuring Captain Pike, coming to CBS All Access

(L-R:): Ethan Peck as Spock, Samora Smallwood as Lt. Amin, Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Russ Martin/CBS(NEW YORK) — Ever since season two of Star Trek: Discovery featured the crew of the USS Enterprise in the days before Captain Kirk assumed command, fans have been clamoring for a spinoff show. Now they’ve gotten their wish.

CBS All Access today announced a series order for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Anson Mount will return as fan-favorite Capt. Christopher Pike, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Pike’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock.

Like Star Trek: Discovery, which is a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be set a decade before the Kirk era, and will follow Pike and the Enterprise on their own intergalactic adventures.

“We’re gonna get to work on a classic Star Trek show that deals with optimism and the future,” Mount said in a video accompanying the announcement. “It means even more for us now to be able to announce this at a time when so much of the planet is hurting.”

CBS All Access is going all-in on Star Trek. Discovery and the more recent Star Trek: Picard, with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Captain Jean-Luc Picard, have proven to be big hits for the streaming network, with new seasons on the way for both. Additionally, the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks is in production, as is a darker, live action series about the Federation’s top-secret Section 31, starring Discovery standout Michelle Yeoh.

No word yet on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut.

[embedded content]

