'Star Wars' actor Daniel Logan thanks fans — and Jeep — after surviving ugly California wreck

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — “Thanks to Jeep for keeping me alive.”

Those words came from grateful actor Daniel Logan — who played young bounty hunter-to-be Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, and voiced him on the small screen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars — following a nasty rollover wreck in Tustin, California on Friday.

One of Logan’s friends took photos of the scene of the accident. The pics show Logan’s grey Jeep Grand Cherokee resting on the driver’s side, windows smashed, and the 32-year-old actor bloodied from scrapes, sitting shaken on the curb.

“So glad the Force was with him,” noted the friend, who added, in reference to Boba’s warrior race, “[Y]ou can’t keep a Mandalorian down.”

In a subsequent video recorded Saturday, Logan addresses the camera, wearing a neck brace, thanking fans for the words of support. “And a special big thank you to Jeep for keeping me alive,” he said. “And also to the Tustin Police Department and Fire Department department…You guys took such good care of me…”

He added to fans, “Like Boba Fett, there’ll be another bounty ahead, don’t worry.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.