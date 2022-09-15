‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ shot down from Disney’s schedule

Lucasfilm

In a move that’s not surprising, considering the history of the project, Disney has removed Wonder Woman movie director Patty Jenkins‘ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from its release schedule.

The film was initially announced back in 2020, with Jenkins explaining in a short film that the movie about the legendary Rebel fliers will be a tribute to her late military pilot father.

“When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time,” Jenkins said.

In 2021, Jenkins’ own schedule was to blame for the movie’s start being bumped from the Disney schedule. However, some outlets said creative differences behind the scenes were actually at fault.

Rogue Squadron would have been the next big-screen Star Wars project for Disney-owned Lucasfilm since 2019’s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and would have made Jenkins the first woman to direct a big-screen Star Wars film.

Other just-announced Disney scheduling moves were less potentially dramatic: The ride-based movie The Haunted Mansion starring Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield and Jamie Lee Curtis will now open August 11, 2023, instead of March 10.

Other D23-announced titles were also given official release dates Thursday: Pixar’s Elio will open March 1, 2024. Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, will open March 22, 2024; Inside Out 2 from Pixar will open June 14 of that year, and the Lion King prequel Mufasa: The King is slated to open July 5, 2024.

