'Star Wars' sequels actor John Boyega inks deal with Netflix to develop more African films

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Star Wars‘ John Boyega is focused on pushing more African content through his new development deal with Netflix.

Fresh off its first original African debut last month Queen Sono, the movie streaming company merged with Boyega’s UK-based UpperRoom Productions to produce more African-focused films. According to Hollywood Reporter, their focus is non-English language films from West Africa, reflective of Boyega’s Nigerian heritage and East Africa, reflecting the Sudan heritage of UpperRoom VP Yara Shaikh.

“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” Boyega said. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”

Boyega founded the production company in 2016 to assist the 2018 film, Pacific: Uprising, which he starred in and produced. Since UpperRoom has expanded with upcoming film and TV projects, including some unscripted content.

Netflix’s VP of international film David Kosse said, “”Africa has a rich history in storytelling and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world.”

Netflix is scheduled to premiere an originally scripted series from Nigeria later this year.

