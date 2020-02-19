'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' streaming March 17, on Blu-ray March 31

Lucasfilm/Disney(NEW YORK) — If you missed seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in your local theater, or if you’re just jonesing to see it again, you don’t have much longer to wait — the blockbuster’s coming to streaming and Blu-ray next month.

The final chapter in the generations-spanning Skywalker saga will be available digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.

The digital and DVD home releases also include lots of the usual bonus material, including a feature-length, making-of documentary that not only goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but also explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga, which began with 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

Since its December 20, 2019 release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has earned over $513 million domestically and more than a billion dollars worldwide. It’s currently the 14th highest-grossing film of all time domestically; Star Wars: The Force Awakens is top of that list, with $936.6 million.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

