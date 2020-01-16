'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' tops $1 billion globally

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Star Wars Skywalker saga, has officially topped topped the $1 billion mark on Tuesday, joining its predecessors, 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi.

The movie has made $481 million at the domestic box office and $519 internationally for a worldwide total of $1.001 billion.

However, it took the film significantly longer to reach that incredible milestone than its predecessors. Rise of Skywalker, from J.J. Abrams achieved it in 28 days, while it took Abrams’ The Force Awakens 12 days and director Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi took 19 days.

Rise of Skywalker becomes Disney’s record seventh 2019 release to top $1 billion worldwide, joining Frozen 2, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Captain Marvel.

