Stars of “Avengers: Infinity War” reveal which actor has read the entire script

(LONDON) — While there are no less than 22 superheroes featured in the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War, not everyone involved actually met each other…or even read the script.

On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland — otherwise known as Dr. Strange, Loki and Spider-Man — spoke with ABC’s Good Morning America from London, after a sneak preview of some of the film’s footage.

“We only met last night,” Holland said. “That’s the amazing thing about these movies is you make films with some of the greatest people in the industry and you never meet them until the film comes out.”

Cumberbatch said he knows a bit more than his co-stars because he’s read the entire script to “understand what the context was” for Dr. Strange. But Sunday night was the first time any of them had seen any footage from the film.

“We came out as excited as the fans,” Cumberbatch said.

Hiddleston added, “None of us have seen the film…we’ll be seeing it at the same time as [the fans] see it…because there’s so much about the film that’s being kept under wraps…last night’s [screening] was about 20 minutes.”

Holland said he tried “for about five minutes” to get the script, but “just gave up” when the producers rebuffed him.

When asked what other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters they’d like to play, Cumberbatch chose Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy; Holland picked Ned Leeds, a supporting character from Spider-Man; and Hiddleston chose the Grand Master from Thor: Ragnarok, played by Jeff Goldblum.

Hiddleston said, “I just think Jeff Goldblum created such a fascinating and hilarious character.”

Added Cumberbatch, “What’s not lovable about baby Groot?”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27 from Marvel which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

